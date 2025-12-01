MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The resignation of Andrey Yermak, head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, represents a step toward dismantling Ukraine’s illegitimate power structure and could accelerate the negotiation process to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, said.

"Yermak’s resignation is a stage in the demolition of Ukraine’s illegitimate power vertical, a process initiated last year and for which Zelensky has found no remedy," Medvedchuk wrote in a column he contributed to media platform Smotrim.ru.

He underscored that Yermak is the principal ideologist of the war with Russia, and his removal from the negotiation process "should, in theory, provide it with new impetus.".