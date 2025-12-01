EU unaware of results of recent US-Ukraine talks — top diplomat

BRUSSELS, December 1. /TASS/. Washington did not brief the European Union on the outcome of the recent talks between US and Ukrainian delegations, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

"It could be a pivotal week for diplomacy. We heard yesterday that talks in America were difficult but productive. We don’t know the results yet but I will talk to the defense minister of Ukraine, as well as with the foreign minister of Ukraine, today," she told reporters upon arrival at a meeting of EU defense chiefs, which will be focused on plans to provide more military aid to Kiev.

The US and Ukraine held talks in Florida on November 30. The US delegation comprised Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, while Ukraine was particularly represented by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and Sergey Kislitsa, first deputy foreign minister. Rubio said after the meeting that talks had been productive but there's "more work to be done." According to him, the US is optimistic about resolving the conflict but maintains a realistic position.