No final decisions from Florida meeting between Ukraine, United States — CNN

NEW YORK, December 1. /TASS/. US and Ukrainian officials failed to "finalize everything" toward resolving the Ukraine conflict at last weekend’s meeting, a source told CNN.

"It would be very premature to say we finalized everything here as a lot of things have still to be done," he said. "But the meeting was very focused and the most problematic aspects of the peace proposals were discussed in detail," the source added.

Washington and Kiev held talks in southern Florida on November 30. While the United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the Ukrainian delegation included Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary, and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, among other senior officials. Following the meeting, Rubio described the talks as "very constructive" as he said that but there's "more work to be done". The United States continues to be "realistic about how difficult this is, but optimistic," he added.