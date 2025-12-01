Security guarantees for Ukraine remain vague after Kiev-Washington talks — media

NEW YORK, December 1. /TASS/. The issue of Western security guarantees for Kiev remains unresolved following talks between the US and Ukraine in Florida, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, Sunday’s discussions covered a range of topics, including the prospects for elections in Ukraine and the territorial dispute. Security guarantees for Kiev were also on the agenda, but the matter remains unsettled.

The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the State Department said. The Ukrainian delegation was led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and included First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa.

Following the meeting, Rubio described the talks as constructive while emphasizing that significant work lies ahead. He added that the US remains optimistic about achieving a peaceful settlement, but maintains a realistic outlook.