Trump confirms Witkoff to arrive in Russia in one week

WASHINGTON, December 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump confirmed that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia within a week.

"Sometime next week," the US leader told reporters on Sunday, referring to the timing of Witkoff’s trip. He was answering questions aboard his plane en route to Washington from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving weekend.

Trump previously stated that Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss issues related to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin will receive Witkoff before December 4-5, ahead of his state visit to India.