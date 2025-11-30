Trump says settlement talks with Ukraine going well

WASHINGTON, December 1. /TASS/. Talks with representatives of the Kiev authorities on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are progressing well, US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard his plane as he traveled to Washington from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving weekend.

"They are doing well," he said, referring to his talk with US negotiators - Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. "I think that there’s a good chance we can make a deal," Trump added.

Negotiations between the US and Ukraine took place on November 30 in southern Florida. According to the US State Department, Rubio and Witkoff were joined by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian delegation included Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa.

Following the meeting, Rubio described the talks as constructive but emphasized that much work remained to be done. He added that the US remained optimistic about achieving a peaceful settlement, while maintaining a realistic outlook overall.