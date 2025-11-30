Opposition in Guinea-Bissau calls for civil disobedience against coup leaders

HARARE, December 1. /TASS/. Opposition forces and public organizations in Guinea-Bissau called on the population to stage an act of civil disobedience against the military, which seized power in a coup on November 26, the Democrata newspaper reported.

"The current political situation is marked by a gross violation of the people's will, the undermining of the electoral process, and attacks on the constitution," the newspaper quoted the opposition as saying. "This requires an immediate and decisive response. The time has come to mobilize our forces for a nationwide strike and civil disobedience. We see our will being ignored, our political leaders being arbitrarily imprisoned, and the constitution being disregarded," the statement added.

On November 29, Fernando Dias da Costa, a candidate in Guinea-Bissau's presidential election, warned the military that the coup could face a forceful response. He demanded the immediate release of Domingos Pereira, leader of the country’s oldest political force, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, as well as other party activists and members of his campaign team detained on November 26.

On November 26, the military overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embalo in a coup, announcing the suspension of all state institutions and transferring full authority to the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order. Major General Horta Inta-a was appointed head of the junta and was sworn in as interim president on November 27.

The military also ordered a halt to the counting of votes from the recent presidential and parliamentary elections and arrested several politicians, including Pereira, whose candidacy had been withdrawn before the vote.