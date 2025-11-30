Ukraine's leading negotiator calls talks with US 'successful'

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, described the meeting with US officials in Florida on resolving the Ukrainian crisis as "successful and productive," though he did not disclose any details of the talks.

The Ukrainian news outlet Obschestvennoye. Novosti published footage of Umerov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaking to the press after the consultations.

"The meeting in Geneva was successful, and this success is evolving today," Umerov said, referring to last week’s talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva. "The meeting in Florida has been productive and successful. I hope we will have something to tell you about further developments," he stated.

Umerov said the agenda of the Florida meeting focused on "Ukraine’s future" and "all the issues that are important for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

Later, he posted a message on his Telegram channel: "There is still a lot of work to be done — we are continuing consultations and agreeing on further steps for the sake of peace in Ukraine."

Earlier, AFP reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian delegation, that the negotiations in Florida on the terms for ending the Ukrainian conflict had not been smooth. Another high-ranking source told AFP that Washington insists on finalizing the plan’s wording in order to present it in Moscow.

According to the US State Department, Rubio, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner took part in the consultations on the US side.

The United States proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which sparked discontent in Kiev and among European partners, who significantly adjusted the document. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine, the delegations agreed on most of Washington’s proposals, though several key points remained unresolved. Later, Trump said the number of points had been reduced to 22.

The Ukrainian delegation was initially expected to be led by the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak, but he resigned amid a corruption scandal. Umerov was appointed to lead the talks instead.