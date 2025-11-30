Europe risks losing geopolitical clout due to fear of Trump — newspaper

MADRID, November 30. /TASS/. Europe is afraid of opposing US President Donald Trump and risks completely losing its place as a global geopolitical player, Spain’s El Pais writes.

According to the paper, the European Union, "too concerned about its own security and stability," cannot resist Trump. "There is too much fear of his reaction," an EU source told El Pais.

The newspaper points out that Washington is trying to blackmail Brussels to ease digital rules in exchange for tariff talks, while the European Commission has apparently found itself "in a situation of paralysis." "Europe risks completely losing its place as a global geopolitical player unless it acts decisively and quickly," the paper emphasizes.

El Pais also remarks that peace talks on Ukraine have exposed the EU’s weakness.