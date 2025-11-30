US eliminates two Al Qaeda terrorists in Yemen — TV

DOHA, November 30. /TASS/. The US military has eliminated two members of the Al Qaeda terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) in Yemen using a drone, the Saudi-based Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster’s sources, the US carried out a drone strike on a motorbike carrying Al Qaeda field commander Munid al-Ahdal and his unnamed companion in the Marib Governorate on Saturday night. According to a Yemeni journalist, al-Ahdal was a key Al Qaeda commander in the country.

The Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula group, which the US earlier regarded as the most dangerous branch of the terrorist organization, gained a foothold in Yemen amid the over-a-decade-long conflict between government forces and Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement, which controls about one-third of the country.