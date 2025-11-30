Turnout at elections in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.89% after two hours of voting — CEC

BISHKEK, November 30. /TASS/. Turnout in the early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan after two hours of voting was 3.89%, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, head of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, announced.

Polling stations in Kyrgyzstan opened at 8:00 a.m. local time (02:00 a.m. GMT).

"Let me provide you with information regarding voter turnout as of 10:00 a.m. on November 30 of this year. As of 10:00 a.m., 167,072 voters had voted, representing a percentage of 3.89%," he said.

As previously reported by the Central Election Commission, 4.294 million people are included on the voter list in Kyrgyzstan. There are 2,492 polling stations open for voting in the republic, and 100 polling stations in 89 cities in 34 countries for voting abroad.