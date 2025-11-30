Voting in early parliamentary elections kick off in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, November 30. /TASS/. Voting in the early parliamentary elections has kicked off in Kyrgyzstan.

Polling stations for early elections to the Jogorku Kenesh (unicameral parliament) opened in Kyrgyzstan at 8:00 a.m. (5:00 a.m. Moscow time, 2:00 a.m. GMT).

Today, the republic will elect 90 deputies of the eighth convocation. Voting is being conducted under a majoritarian system. Thirty constituencies have been formed across the country, each electing three deputies. A total of 460 candidates are making claim for parliamentary seats.

Earlier, the republic's Central Election Commission told TASS that all polling stations are equipped with electronic ballot boxes, which will transmit preliminary results to a central server immediately after the close of voting. However, official results will be summed up after a manual count of ballots, and the final results are expected by December 15.

There is no turnout threshold for these elections. They will be considered valid regardless of the number of voters.

There are 4.294 million people on the voter list in Kyrgyzstan. 2,492 polling stations have been opened for them within the republic, and 100 polling stations in 89 cities in 34 countries are open for voting abroad. Forty polling stations will be open in Russia, where, according to the republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, approximately 600,000 Kyrgyz citizens are currently located. Seven polling stations have been set up in Moscow, two each in Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, and Novosibirsk, and one each in 27 other Russian cities. During the previous elections, only 59 polling stations were opened abroad.