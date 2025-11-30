Zelensky states that steps will be taken in the coming days to end the conflict

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. A Kiev delegation has arrived in the United States to define steps to resolve the Ukrainian conflict in the coming days, Vladimir Zelensky announced on his Telegram channel.

"Diplomacy remains active. The American side is demonstrating a constructive approach, and in the coming days it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end," he wrote.

He noted that the Ukrainian delegation has "the necessary directives" and he expects it to work "in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities."

Earlier, Reuters reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steven Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, will meet with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida on November 30.