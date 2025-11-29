US will pressure Zelensky next week to reach a peace deal — WP

WASHINGTON, November 30. /TASS/. American authorities will pressure Vladimir Zelensky next week to reach a peace deal to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, The Washington Post (WP) published such an assessment on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, Zelensky has entered "one of the most hazardous moments of his presidency," and he faces "a political peril" as a corruption scandal "has consumed" his closest aide, the former head of his office, Andrey Yermak.

The authors of the publication believe that next week Zelensky "will face a new round of U.S. pressure next week to reach a deal to end Russia’s war as a corruption scandal engulfs his inner circle, opposition leaders call for a total government overhaul."

Earlier Washington proposed a 28-point plan for a Ukrainian peace settlement. The document angered Kiev and its European partners, who attempted to significantly amend it.

On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. According to RBC-Ukraine, the delegations agreed on most of Washington's proposed program, but several key points were left for discussion at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Zelensky, the date of which has not yet been set. Trump later announced that the number of points in the plan had been reduced to 22.

Earlier, Zelensky appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov as the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks. Yermak previously headed the delegation, but he was dismissed following searches of his home in connection with a corruption case.

On November 28, Axios reported that Yermak's resignation came a day before his planned trip to the United States for meetings with US Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff and the White House's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. According to the Financial Times, the talks will take place in Miami, Florida. According to Reuters, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also represent the US at the meeting, scheduled for November 30.