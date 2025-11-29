GENEVA, November 30. /TASS/. Harald Kujat, retired German General, former head of the NATO Military Committee and former Inspector General of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) believes that there is currently a risk of Ukraine's disintegration.

In an interview with the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche he said that at the moment, "the Ukrainian army is in such a state that an organized, effective defense is no longer possible," which is why the Ukrainian Armed Forces are "drawing out the battle."

He noted that the number of casualties and conscripts on the Ukrainian side is "extremely high." "The Ukrainian president has virtually no public support, especially given recent events and the corruption scandals that are erupting daily. This means there is a risk of Ukraine's disintegration," Kujat said.

According to the military man, "no one wants" such a development, and therefore European politicians "must understand that it is their duty to seize this opportunity" and achieve a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian issue.