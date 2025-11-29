Yermak was 'beside himself' after his resignation — The Economist

LONDON, November 30. /TASS/. Former head of Vladimir Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak, was "beside himself" upon learning of his resignation, the British magazine The Economist wrote citing sources in Kiev.

On Friday, it was reported that Yermak’s apartment had been searched by officers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) as part of a probe into the high-profile corruption case. Later, Yermak confirmed these reports.

Later Zelensky announced that Yermak had submitted his resignation and then dismissed him by decree.