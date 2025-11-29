Zelensky's days numbered — Rada deputy on Yermak's resignation

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky manages nothing after the resignation of head of his office Andrey Yermak and his days are numbered, said Alexander Dubinsky, an opposition member of the Verkhovna Rada, now in a detention center.

"Zelensky's main problem now is that he no longer controls anything. His days are numbered," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky was unable to protect his main ally from anti-corruption authorities, which means he cannot protect others, the deputy noted.

"And this is the key feature and condition for maintaining power - the ability to protect," Dubinsky stressed.

According to him, Zelensky is a "ghost" in his office after searches at Yermak's office and home.

Earlier this month, the two anti-graft agencies unveiled a sweeping investigation into an alleged $100 million kickback scheme at the state atomic energy company that ensnared former senior officials and an ex-business partner of Zelensky.

Timur Mindich, a businessman and Zelensky's friend, turned out to be at the head of the scheme. The offices of Mindich, Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who was later dismissed, and the Energoatom company were searched.

Later, fragments of recordings of conversations in Mindich's apartment were made public, in which corruption schemes were discussed. There are 1,000 hours of audio recordings in total. On November 17, it was reported that Yermak may be on the tapes under the pseudonym Ali Baba.

The corruption scandal caused a deep crisis of the Ukrainian government - the work of parliament was blocked, and some deputies, including from the ruling Servant of the People party, demanded Yermak's resignation. After the November 28 searchers Zelensky dismissed him.