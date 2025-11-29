Tens of thousands march in Rome to protest against war economy, in support of Palestine

ROME, November 29. /TASS/. Tens of thousands of people took part in a demonstration organized in Rome by trade unions and activist groups to protest against the war economy and in support of Palestine, a TASS correspondent reports.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese, as well as representatives of the opposition Five Star Movement were at the forefront of the march, where there were many young people. The crowd called for the resignation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The protesters carried banners reading "No to rearmament, let's stop the government of war," "Italy is outside NATO and the EU, against imperialism, for socialism," as well as portraits of the prime minister and the key ministers accused of involvement in the "genocide of the Palestinians."

During the rally, one of the groups burned a US flag amid calls "to get your hands off Venezuela."

The day before several trade unions held a nationwide strike, which mainly hit the transport sector and educational institutions. Demonstrations and marches took place in more than 50 cities. In Turin, pro-Palestinian activists broke into the editorial office of La Stampa and rioted.

Journalists also went on strike on Friday over a collective agreement governing work of the media sector.

The nationwide strike took place in protest against a draft 206 budget, now being approved in parliament, which reduces social spending.