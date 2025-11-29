LONDON, November 29. /TASS/. American and European politicians are beginning to realize that the leaders of the European Union stand in the way of reaching a settlement in Ukraine, The Times reported quoting an unnamed French diplomat as saying.

It said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about the EU's disinterest in establishing peace are finding increasing support in Washington and European capitals.

The diplomat criticized chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas, who proposed reducing the Russian army’s numbers as part of a peace plan for Ukraine.

She embodies all the worst in the European diplomacy - complete conviction that she is right in the absence of any understanding of the situation on the ground, the diplomat said.