AfD founds youth organization Generation Germany

BERLIN, November 29. /TASS/. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has founded a youth organization called the Generation Germany at a constituent assembly in the city of Giessen (federal state of Hesse) in central Germany as broadcast on X.

More than 800 participants adopted the charter with rules defining the organization’s role and activities. The Generation Germany, unlike its predecessor the Young Alternative, is to be closely linked to the AfD. Jean-Pascal Hohm, deputy of the Landtag of Brandenburg, was elected chairman by 90.43% of votes.

The Young Alternative was disbanded at the party's congress in the city of Riesa (federal state of Saxony) in January by the necessary two-thirds majority. The Young Alternative had only superficial ties with the AfD: its members, with the exception of the board, were not necessarily party members and acted mostly independently.

AfG co-chair Alice Weidel said the Generation Germany is primarily designed to train talented young professionals for the parent party. This is particularly relevant in the light of next year’s land elections in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Polls show that the party enjoys broad voter support there.

Protests against the constituent assembly have been taking place in Giesen since early morning. According to the organizers, more than 20,000 people took part in what is probably the largest one-time demonstration against the creation of a new AfD youth organization. The protests delayed the start of the congress by more than two hours.

Several people were slightly injured during the counter-protests. Police said that by noon, another 10 to 15 law enforcement officers had been slightly injured. According to Weidel, Julian Schmidt, a member of the Bundestag from the AfD, was also injured. Weidel, another AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sharply criticized the protests.