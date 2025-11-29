Putin’s visit to India may result in signing of crucial defense deals, says Indian expert

NEW DELHI, November 29. /TASS/. Some of the strategically important long-term agreements that are interesting for India's defense capabilities may be inked during the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi this year, Girish Linganna, a defense, aerospace and political analyst based in Bengaluru, told TASS.

"I expect several crucial defense agreements during Putin's visit," he said in an interview with TASS. "First, the Su-57 stealth fighter technology transfer agreement, giving us access to fifth-generation combat capabilities."

"Second, long-term maintenance and spare parts supply agreements for our existing Russian military hardware like tanks, submarines, and air defense systems," Linganna noted. "Third, joint manufacturing deals similar to the Sukhoi Superjet 100, possibly for naval vessels or advanced weaponry."

The Indian military expert expanded further on his five-point by stating: "Fourth, skill transfer programs training Indian engineers in defense technologies."

"Fifth, agreements on AI-enabled weapons systems and modern radar technologies. Russia might also formalize commitments on the S-400 air defense system support," Liganna stated.

"These agreements will ensure our defense autonomy remains strong, regardless of Western pressure or sanctions trying to disrupt our security needs," he added.

The Kremlin press service announced earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a state visit to India on December 4-5.

According to the Kremlin, the visit "is of great importance, as it provides an opportunity to discuss the entire extensive scope of Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian affairs, in addition to addressing current international and regional issues.".