Trump says closes airspace over Venezuela

WASHINGTON, November 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has closed the airspace over Venezuela, he said on Truth Social.

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," the American leader wrote.

Washington accuses Venezuela of not actively fighting drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed a strike group of ships led by aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 troops in the Caribbean. Since September, the US army has sunk at least 20 speedboats in the region, killing more than 80 people.

The American media has repeatedly reported that the United States may soon strike Venezuela. On Thursday, Trump said that Washington would very soon begin to fight drug trafficking from Venezuela on land, but did not elaborate.