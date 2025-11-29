PARIS, November 29. /TASS/. The Bundeswehr's plan for a possible war with Russia demonstrates madness of Germany's leaders, leader of France’s Patriots party Florian Philippot said on his page on X.

"Bravo to the Wall Street Journal, which has just unveiled Germany's 1,200-page (!) plan for a war against Russia that will involve 800,000 troops from across NATO!" the politician wrote. "We're really dealing with violent lunatics!"

On November 27, The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany had been developing a secret plan for a conflict with Russia for more than two years, including a transfer of 800,000 NATO troops to the east across Germany. According to the newspaper, the planners ran into problems. Modern German infrastructure is in need of repair and is not suitable for military use, which may limit troops mobility. Also, implementation of the plan may be hindered by peacetime laws on procurement and data protection.