Ukraine’s security chief Umerov to handle talks on conflict settlement with Russia

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, has been appointed the head of the country’s delegation to negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, according to a decree on behalf of Vladimir Zelensky.

"Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, is the head of the delegation," reads the document.

"All issues regarding Ukrainian delegation’s participation in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation to achieve a just and sustainable peace [should be handled via Umerov]," according to the document.