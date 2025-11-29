Witkoff hopes US, Russia, Ukraine will become trading partners — WSJ

NEW YORK, November 29. /TASS/. US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff has said that if the US peace plan is adopted, it will help prevent new conflicts and make the United States, Russia and Ukraine partners, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote.

If the US plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine is accepted it will naturally become a protection against future conflicts, he told the newspaper, describing hopes that the three countries will eventually be able to maintain trade relations.

Earlier, the US presented a 28-point plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The document angered Kiev and its partners in Europe, who sought to significantly refine it. The US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s peace plan in Geneva on November 23. According to RBC-Ukraine, the delegations reached consensus on the majority of Washington's proposals but a number of provisions were reserved for discussions at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky; no date for it has been set yet. Trump stated on Tuesday that the peace plan had been reduced from 28 points to 22.