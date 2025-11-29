WASHINGTON, November 29. /TASS/. US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna believes that the resignation of Vladimir Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andrey Yermak calls for an audit of financial aid allocated to Ukraine.

"Now do you see why we should have been auditing the cash being sent to Ukraine? Corrupt," Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, wrote on her X page as a comment on Yermak’s resignation.

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), both independent from Zelensky’s office, announced an investigation into a major corruption scheme in the energy sector, dubbed Operation Midas. The scandal triggered a profound crisis in the Ukrainian government: the parliament was suspended, and several MPs, including those from the ruling pro-presidential Servant of the People party, demanded the resignation of Zelensky’s Chief of Staff. On November 28, it was reported that anti-corruption officials were conducting searches of Yermak's apartment and office. He himself confirmed that investigative actions were underway. Zelensky later announced that Yermak had submitted a resignation letter.