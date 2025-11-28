Rubio to skip NATO foreign policy chiefs’ meeting next week — Reuters

WASHINGTON, November 29. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will skip the meeting of NATO foreign policy chiefs, scheduled to take place in Brussels on December 3, Reuters reported citing sources.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will represent Washington instead, one source said. The agency said Rubio’s absence is "highly unusual," and "risks deepening questions over Washington's commitment to European security."

The reasons behind Rubio’s decision are not known.

The NATO press service informed on November 10 that the meeting of NATO foreign ministers will be held in Brussels on December 3, and its agenda is still in the works.