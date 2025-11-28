Trump cancels all of Biden's executive orders signed with autopen

WASHINGTON, November 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has annulled all executive orders, signed by his predecessor Joe Biden with the use of an autopen.

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to the US leader "Radical Left Lunatics" de-facto "took the Presidency away" from Biden.

"I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally," Trump added. "Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury."

Trump has repeatedly said that Biden did not sign documents himself, and his inner circle used an autopen for the purpose. In Trump’s opinion, Biden’s orders to commute the sentences of nearly 2,500 people, including his relatives, have no legal force, because they were signed with an autopen, without Biden’s knowledge.

In an interview to The New York Times, Biden admitted that he used an autopen to sign clemency grants, but claimed that he was the one to make all the decisions, and used the autopen only due to a large number of paperwork. In July, the White House has started an investigation into Biden’s autopen use.