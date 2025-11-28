Budanov, Shmygal viewed as candidates to become Zelensky’s chief of staff — lawmaker

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Defense Minister Denis Shmygal and Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov (who is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) are among candidates to replace Zelensky’s former Chief of Staff Andrey Yermak, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

Earlier, the Insider portal wrote that Prime Minsiter Yulia Sviridenko is viewed as a potential candidate. Lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) said earlier in the day that Sviridenko is likely to remain prime minister, but Digital Transformation Minister Mikhail Fedorov is a government member who may potentially replace Yermak.

Zheleznyak confirmed that the short-list of candidate includes Sviridenko, Fedorov, Shmygal and Budanov. "According to my information, there are four most likely candidates," the lawmaker wrote on Telegram.

In his words, Zelensky puts trust in Sviridenko, Fedorov and Shmygal. However, if the premier is appointed as the new chief of staff and, therefore, resigns from her governmental post, this may lead to a major reshuffle in her cabinet. Shmygal’s appointment also has its difficulties, because, in this case, Zelensky will have to search for a new defense minister. Among Budanov’s potential advantages the lawmaker names "good reputation and positive image." However, it was rumored that Zelensky was planning to sack Budanov because of the latter’s conflict with Yermak.

Zheleznyak believes that the name of Yermak’s successor will be known on the weekend, at best.

Another lawmaker, Maryana Bezuglaya, described Yermak’s deputy Pavel Palisa as a "good option." According to Strana, Sviridenko and Palisa were Yermak’s close associates, while Budanov and Fedorov, on the contrary, had a strained relationship with him. Shmygal, in turn, tried to distance himself from Yermak as far as possible lately.