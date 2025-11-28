Putin-Orban meeting helped to develop bilateral cooperation — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, November 28. /TASS/. The meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow will help along the future development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who was present at the talks.

The top Hungarian diplomat said his country was developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, which is of particular importance in terms of energy security.

"That is why we want our cooperation with Russia to be based on mutual respect and to be balanced. Today’s meeting has been a step towards achieving these goals," he said on M1 television.

Szijjarto also addressed those who were concerned about the meeting in Moscow, trying to read something into it that wasn't there.

"Hungary is a sovereign nation. Hungary is conducting its own independent foreign policy, guided by its own national interests," the minister said.

He explained that this was the reason behind his country's continued contacts with Russia.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly said that it was ready to continue cooperation with Russia in areas that are not affected by Western sanctions. The most important of them is the energy sector, including deliveries of Russian oil, gas and nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant. The sides have also managed to preserve their ties in pharmacology, food industry and agriculture.