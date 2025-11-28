Yermak resigns one day before talks with Witkoff, Kushner in US — news outlet

WASHINGTON, November 28. /TASS/. The resignation of Vladimir Zelensky's office head Andrey Yermak came a day before his planned trip to the US for talks with President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Axios reported, citing a Ukrainian official.

The news outlet called Yermak's resignation a "political earthquake" that occurred "a day before he was supposed to travel to Miami for talks with president Trump's team about the peace plan." "Yermak was expected to arrive in Miami this weekend together with several of Zelensky's advisers and hold talks with Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Axios noted. According to the article, the Ukrainian side hoped to finalize the details of the US peace plan ahead of Whitkoff’s trip to Moscow.

On Friday, it was revealed that anti-corruption officials had searched Yermak's apartment and office. The Ukrainian presidential office head later confirmed that investigative actions were being carried out. Zelensky later reported that Yermak had submitted his resignation.

Earlier, Yermak noted that the Ukrainian and US delegations would continue negotiations at the end of this week to develop the results achieved in Geneva regarding the US peace plan. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the peace plan. According to the RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of Washington's proposal, but a number of key points were left for discussion at an upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. The date of this meeting has not yet been determined. Trump later announced that the plan had been reduced from 28 to 22 points.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) reported on Telegram that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is expected to arrive in Kiev on Thursday or Friday. US President Donald Trump instructed Driscoll to hold another meeting with the Ukrainian side in Kiev to settle the conflict. In addition, Trump announced that he had ordered Witkoff to travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Witkoff is expected to arrive in Russia next week. Ushakov added that at the meeting, the Russian side will discuss the US peace plan for Ukraine with the US envoy.