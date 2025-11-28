MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations will now be represented by Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov and Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, as well as Foreign Ministry and intelligence service employees, Vladimir Zelensky announced in connection with the resignation of his office head Andrey Yermak.

"Negotiations will take place soon, and our representatives will be there: the Chief of the General Staff, representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the National Security and Defense Council secretary, and our intelligence services <...>. Meetings with the US side will take place in the near future," Zelensky said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

The head of the Kiev regime signed the previous decree on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation "to participate in the negotiation process with the US and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of Russia" on November 22. At The delegation was initially headed by Yermak and included Umerov, Gnatov, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov (who is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), Foreign Intelligence Service Chairman Oleg Ivashchenko, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, National Security and Defense Council First Deputy Secretary Yevgeny Ostryansky, Security Service Deputy Chairman Alexander Poklad, and advisor to the Ukrainian presidential office head Alexander Bevz.

According to Ukrainian media and lawmakers, Zelensky appointed Yermak as head of the delegation to shield him from an anti-corruption investigation. However, Yermak's office was searched on the morning of November 28.

The decree on the new composition of the delegation has not yet been published. At the end of the week, negotiations on a peace plan with US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll are expected to take place in Kiev.