Orban, Putin agree to expedite Paks-2 project implementation — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 28. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and President of Russia Vladimir Putin agreed to significantly expedite implementation of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant project, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"The decision was made that construction of the nuclear power plant in Paks will be significantly accelerated. All the technical preparations go in line with the agreed schedule, so first concrete will be poured in soil on February 5," Szijjarto said on the air with M1 television.

First concrete pouring into the foundation of the Paks nuclear plant will become an important milestone in its construction process. According to IAEA criteria, the facility will be considered to be the nuclear plant under construction since then.