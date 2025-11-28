Mine detonation may cause fire onboard of tanker in Black Sea — news portal

ANKARA, November 28. /TASS/. The fire onboard the Kairos tanker in the Black Sea near the coasts of Turkey may be caused by a sea mine detonation, the HaberDenizde.com marine news portal reported.

The Turkan Saylan vessel navigating nearby found the tanker in fire, the news portal said. The fire is in the engine room hit by the mine, according to a preliminary version.

The fire outbreak occurred on the board of the Kairos tanker en route to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk due to an external impact, the Main Shipping Administration of Turkey informed earlier.