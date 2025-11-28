Tanker heading to Novorossiysk caught fire near Turkish shores — authorities

ANKARA, November 28. /TASS/. A fire outbreak occurred on the board of the Kairos tanker en route to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk due to an external impact, the Main Shipping Administration of Turkey informed.

The empty tanker Kairos sailing under the flag of Gambia transmitted a message about the fire occurred due to the external impact 28 nautical miles off the Turkish coast. "The condition of 25 crewmembers on board is satisfactory," the administration said.

Rescue units were sent to the area to evacuate the seamen. "The evacuation process is under control," it added.