Corruption scandal weakens Zelensky, results in Yermak's resignation — former PM

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The corruption scandal has already weakened Vladimir Zelensky, and the resignation of his chief of staff Andrey Yermak is already a result, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"Resignation is a logical step in the investigation of the activities of this organized criminal group. It is not his resignation that will weaken Zelensky, but rather, the process in which Yermak participated," Azarov said.

The former prime minister emphasized that Zelensky did the right thing by signing Yermak's resignation statement, as "he could not remain in office." Zelensky was obliged to dismiss the head of his office, or at least suspend him until the investigation was completed, Azarov noted.