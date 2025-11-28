{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Eurasian countries may explore possibility of forming new institutions — CSTO report

Such institutions could serve to harmonize the integration space across Central Eurasia, embodying the principle of "co-development"

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. To enhance the effectiveness of regional security, Eurasian countries should not only refine existing formats but also consider establishing new interstate structures in the medium and long term. This strategic approach aims to reinforce their collective security system, as outlined in the conceptual analytical report Greater Eurasian Partnership: Shared Responsibility for a Secure Future, published by the CSTO’s information and analytical platform.

The report advocates a two-pronged methodological approach:

First, in the short term, it emphasizes the importance of consolidating and developing current frameworks such as the CSTO, CIS, EAEU, UC, and SCO.

Second, for medium-and long-term objectives, it recommends exploring the creation of new interstate institutions - effectively, entities dedicated to fostering solidarity and broader cooperation - aligned with evolving regional dynamics.

Such institutions could serve to harmonize the integration space across Central Eurasia, embodying the principle of "co-development." The report underscores that the overarching goal should be ‘Security through cooperation,’ fostering an interconnected environment where any disruption to the ties between countries is perceived as highly undesirable by all parties.

Furthermore, the report highlights the primary objectives of the CSTO in Central Eurasia, including the comprehensive development of existing regional mechanisms, expanding cooperation on a wide array of pressing issues, and establishing institutions for solidarity development. These multinational centers would coordinate various aspects of joint efforts, strengthening regional resilience.

The report also emphasizes the importance of engaging regional countries that may not yet be ready to fully participate in the CSTO. It advocates promoting partnership and observation mechanisms, allowing such states to contribute to regional security in a flexible manner. Additionally, it suggests the possibility of involving third countries in joint military operations on a coalition basis, thereby broadening the scope of cooperation and fostering a more inclusive regional security architecture.

Tanker heading to Novorossiysk caught fire near Turkish shores — authorities
Rescue units were sent to the area to evacuate the seamen
Read more
Negotiations to determine who is to recognize Russia’s territorial realities — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that "Vladimir Zelensky faces legitimacy challenges due to his reluctance to hold elections and his failure to fully comply with the Constitution"
Read more
Putin says he didn’t expect new US sanctions on Russian oil companies
"Amid the healthy new relations that were emerging, sanctions are imposed, which are undoubtedly harming our relations," the Russian President stated
Read more
Corruption probe enters new phase — Ukrainian anti-corruption agency
According to the agency’s chief Semyon Krivonos, through searches, the agency has seized hundreds of digital devices and numerous documents, particularly from energy companies
Read more
Russian Solntsepek flamethrowers hit Ukrainian strongholds near Gulayipole
A large number of Ukrainian troops, as well as engineering structures were eliminated weakening the enemy defenses, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Corruption row 'rocks' Ukraine, threatening dire consequences — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov emphasized the gravity of the situation
Read more
Guinea-Bissau’s ousted president arrives in Senegal
Circumstances of Umaro Sissoco Embalo's departure from Guinea-Bissau have not been disclosed
Read more
NATO actions led Euro-Atlantic security system to point of collapse — Russian diplomat
"Constant violations of the principles of sovereign equality, non-use of force or threat of force, non-interference into domestic affairs has led us to the most serious crisis of global security since World War Two," Denis Gonchar added
Read more
After uniting hard around Ukraine, Europe could splinter once peace deal reached — paper
In its opinion, German businesses will possibly put forward an initiative to resume Russian gas imports, which Poland and Estonia may denounce as "treason against Europe"
Read more
Yermak’s phone holds treasure trove of damning evidence, says Ukrainian MP
According to Andrey Goncharenko, each chat in Yermak’s phone "is a separate criminal investigation"
Read more
Raids reported at the head of Zelensky’s office — Ukrainian MP
The media released images from the government district and said its journalists had recorded around 10 employees of NABU and SAPO at the location
Read more
Putin's visit to India to cover all significant issues — Kremlin
According to the statement, the visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations
Read more
US begins to recruit mercenaries for Ukrainian army in the Philippines — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova clarified that "citizens of that country who sign a contract are issued a Schengen work visa at the consular section of the German embassy in Manila"
Read more
US may recognize Crimea, other territories as Russian — media
In return, Kiev would receive US and European security guarantees, the media outlet says
Read more
Russian-Venezuelan relations cannot be destroyed — vice president
Delcy Rodriguez said these are historic relations that boost the independence of both countries
Read more
No Western country will join BRICS due to hostile stance — Russian diplomat
BRICS is a geopolitical grouping that is not directed against any nation, Russian Ambassador-at-large and Russia’s coordinator in BRICS Pavel Knyazev explained
Read more
China’s top diplomat to visit Russia early next week
At the upcoming 20th round of Russian-Chinese strategic security consultations, the two sides will exchange opinions on regional and global strategic affairs of mutual interest
Read more
Putin indicated that US plan on Ukraine may lay foundation for peace process — expert
The Russian leader "once again said that this was the question for the US and Russia to decide," Vladimir Zharikhin noted
Read more
Kremlin confirms Putin’s upcoming meeting with Hungarian PM
According to data from the Kremlin website, Vladimir Putin has held 12 meetings with Viktor Orban as Russia’s president, with their previous meeting taking place in July 2024
Read more
West will sooner lose its leading role in global economy due to sanctions — expert
According to Valery Andrianov, the declining role of Western currencies in international settlements is one link in a complex chain of factors leading to the exacerbation of global problems
Read more
Content of Ukraine deal changing daily, not in Kiev's favor — senior Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev recalled that Russia's position "has not changed once since February 2022"
Read more
EU continues to hamper peace efforts under illusion of Kiev’s victory — Dutch MP
Ralf Dekker went on to say that "fortunately, the dialogue with Russia resumed" when Donald Trump took office
Read more
Scott Ritter slams demands to limit Ukrainian army to 800,000 troops as ‘absurd’
The expert noted that Ukraine should be interested in reaching a peace agreement soon because it was moving toward an inevitable military collapse
Read more
We must always seek peace, but prepare for war — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov was responding to comments made by Russia’s ambassador to Belgium, Denis Gonchar, who warned that NATO and the European Union, perhaps surprisingly, have begun gearing up for a major confrontation with Russia
Read more
Armed forces, people ready to defend Venezuela from aggression — president
Nicolas Maduro recalled that "for 17 weeks, foreign imperialist forces have constantly threatened to disrupt peace in the Caribbean, South America, and Venezuela, using false and absurd arguments that even the US public does not believe"
Read more
Putin says he doesn’t consider Russia’s production capacities to be ‘oversized’
"We provide preferential terms for the acquisition of our weapons and equipment by CSTO countries," the President recalled
Read more
Russian troops liberate Vasyukovka community in Donetsk region over past 24 hours
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Signing documents with Ukrainian regime is pointless — Putin
The Russian President believes that the Ukrainian authorities made a fundamental and strategic mistake when they succumbed to the fear of participating in the presidential elections
Read more
Putin, Orban to meet in Moscow on Friday to discuss energy, Ukraine — newspaper
According to Viktor Orban, he intends to ensure that Hungary's energy supply is secured for the winter and for the following year
Read more
Peace plan for Ukraine kept tightly from European officials — Politico
According to the source, the latest version was being closely kept to avoid a repeat of last week’s leaking of a 28-point document and the frenzy that followed
Read more
Kremlin to announce date of Witkoff’s visit to Moscow in due time — spokesman
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov earlier announced that President Vladimir Putin plans to receive the US Presidential Envoy
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered one massive and six combined strikes on Ukrainian military targets over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities
Read more
Confiscation of Russian assets in UK to be viewed as theft — ambassador
In the context of Russian assets "Some internal work has been under way, which is not quite clear to us," Andrey Kelin said
Read more
Tensions between Kallas and Belgium flaring over frozen Russian assets — Euroactiv
One of the participants in the meeting said Kaja Kallas was "very condescending" in her remarks about Belgium’s position
Read more
Putin hopes for swift conclusion to special operation in Ukraine
"The sooner - the better, if we achieve the special military operation’s objectives," the Russian leader emphasized
Read more
Deployment of National Guard in US cities indicates loss of control — ex-officer
"The system no longer works", said Eddie Gonzales
Read more
US points on Ukraine could form basis for future agreements — Putin
The American side takes Russia's position, which was discussed before and after Anchorage, into account in some ways, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Searches at Yermak's house could weaken Zelensky's position in Ukraine talks — TV
According to NBC, US President Donald Trump is putting pressure on Kiev to sign an agreement to settle the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Americans resort to crime due to collapse of economy, education — ex-officer
Eddie Gonzales emphasized that "products of a nation in distress - an economy in decline, vanishing jobs, and a failing education system" have plunged an average American "into a state of survival"
Read more
No Russian-UK contacts on Ukrainian settlement — ambassador
The United Kingdom "is not aimed at reaching a diplomatic solution for settlement," Andrey Kelin said
Read more
EU falling further and further behind in 'geopolitical pecking order' — WSJ
The newspaper stated that US and Chinese attempts to revise the rules of global trade have put Europe on the outside looking in
Read more
Putin noted good cooperation in energy sphere between Russia, Hungary
"There are issues and problems there that require our discussion," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Moldova may be preparing provocation against Russia — Russian Foreign Ministry
The Romanian border service has recently found lethal weapons, components and ammunition in a truck belonging to a Moldovan transport company at the Moldovan-Romanian border and "experts are wondering about the origin of these weapons, since they are not used by the Moldovan army," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Inspection of launch site reveals damage to launch pad components — Roscosmos
"Such damage may appear after launch, so an inspection like this is mandatory in international practice," the statement said
Read more
Soyuz MS-28 brings new crew of two Russian cosmonauts, one American astronaut to ISS
The crew includes Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikayev, as well as NASA astronaut Christopher Williams
Read more
Second Russian-made MC-21 aircraft starts flight certification tests — Rostec
The state corporation noted that this aircraft completed a nonstop flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky on November 13
Read more
Historic synagogue set on fire in western Ukraine
According to Israeli Ambassador Mikhail Brodsky, there were no casualties
Read more
Hungarian prime minister arrives in Moscow — correspondent
Viktor Orban previously said that he planned to discuss energy supplies and the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with Vladimir Putin
Read more
EU preparing for military confrontation with Russia — senior diplomat
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Russia’s relations with European countries are currently in a state of deep crisis
Read more
IAEA experts report that hostilities resumed not far from ZNPP — IAEA chief
"IAEA staff present at the plant has reported hearing military activity daily, often very close to the plant," Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Russia to respect Ukrainian people's sovereignty after conflict ends — US analyst
Scott Ritter stressed that the Ukraine of the future should be neutral and prosperous
Read more
Putin points to clash of views on Ukrainian conflict in West
Steve Witkoff should not be criticized for being "too polite" in treating his Russian counterpart, the Russian leader said
Read more
Russia’s ‘The Postman’ wins ‘Best Film’ award at SIFFA film festival
The film also won in the ‘Best Screenplay’ and ‘Best Actor’ categories
Read more
Russia adds Human Rights Watch to list of undesirable organizations — Justice Ministry
GSC Game World, a Ukrainian video game developer, has also been added to the list
Read more
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
Read more
Russian army approaches Gulyaipole, will advance further — Putin
According to the President, the Russian troops are 1.5-2 kilometers away from the town
Read more
Former US law enforcement officer tells why he decided to move to Russia
Eddie Gonzales added that he "wanted to get to know Russia"
Read more
Russia to take compensatory measures, if US INF systems threaten it — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov commented on recent movements of the American Typhon missile system, which is capable of launching Tomahawk cruise missiles among other munitions
Read more
Russia honors $71.3 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry
Funds were received by the Eurobonds payment agent
Read more
Hungarian PM sets off on visit to Moscow for talks with Putin
Viktor Orban pointed out that Hungary’s fuel prices were the lowest in Europe "because we have access to cheap Russian oil and gas"
Read more
Scott Ritter: Humanity staring down Armageddon without arms control
Read more
Russia supports Venezuela as it defends sovereignty from foreign threats — deputy PM
Dmitry Chernyshenko emphasized that Venezuela "remains Russia’s reliable partner and ally" in Latin America and on the global arena in general
Read more
Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region sabotaging command orders — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Commander of Ukraine’s Kharkov battlegroup Mikhail Drapaty has warned about tough measures against commanders who do not implement orders
Read more
European automotive industry fades, Putin says
"The Chinese make electric car better and cheaper than Europeans," the head of state noted
Read more
Press review: Russia-US leak intrigue and EU moves to grab Moscow's assets by year-end
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 27th
Read more
Kiev loses about 1,400 soldiers as killed or wounded every day in 2025
According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s daily bulletins, Kiev’s losses exceeded 468,000 soldiers in the 330 days of 2025
Read more
Moscow says reports about use of frozen Russian asset revenues need to be scrutinized
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed such actions by Belgium as acts of stealing
Read more
European Parliament calls for Russian assets expropriation before signing deal on Ukraine
The resolution also contains demands to compensate for the damage caused to Ukraine, renounce recognition of territorial gains and deploy international peacekeeping forces on both sides of the line of contact
Read more
Recognition of Crimea, Donbass as Russian territory to be topic for talks with US — Putin
According to the Russian leader, this is one of the key points of negotiations
Read more
FACTBOX: Searches at Zelensky's office chief Andrey Yermak
The media published a photo from the scene, showing about 10 NABU and SAPO employees passing through a checkpoint in the government quarter of Kiev
Read more
Former US police officer reveals reasons behind US crime rise
The US society has found itself in a profound crisis as a result of illegal migration and ineffective justice system, Eddie Gonzales said
Read more
EU pressing Belgium over tax income from frozen Russian assets — Politico
In 2024, the G7 approved a facility worth 45 billion euros, intended to be repaid using returns from the reinvestment of Russian assets
Read more
IN BRIEF: Damage to homes, cars reported as 136 drones attack Russian regions overnight
Air defenses repelled a drone attack on the cities of Shakhty and Taganrog, and five districts in the southern region of Rostov
Read more
Western media portray distorted image of Russia — US blogger
Eddie Gonzales said that Russians are "extremely kind, gentle, welcoming, and hospitable"
Read more
US sides with Russia’s position on Ukraine in some ways — Putin
The Russian leader stressed the need to sit down at a table and discuss in detail specific issues
Read more
Iran’s supreme leader accuses US of starting conflict in Ukraine
US pesident Donald Trump said he would resolve the Ukrainian conflict in three days, and almost a year later, the US has proposed its 28-point peace plan "to the very country they themselves have embroiled in the conflict", Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said
Read more
Russian troops testing heavy-lift quadcopter drone Slon in four frontline areas
The Slon drone has a working weight of 50 kg, the Groza Group noted
Read more
Macron announces voluntary military service in France
The president specified that the program will be available to young people between the ages of 18 and 19, including both men and women
Read more
Russia says closely monitors military preparations of EU, NATO at its borders
The NATO countries are actually preparing a springboard for the transfer of large military contingents and heavy weapons by the hands of the European Union, noted Zakharova
Read more
US cannot afford to create new types of weapons similar to Russian ones — Scott Ritter
According to the expert, a misunderstanding between Russia and the US on the issue of arms control could lead to a dangerous escalation
Read more
Russian cosmonauts aboard ISS make cake for arriving Soyuz MS-28 crew
"We were looking forward to the arrival of Expedition 74 aboard Soyuz MS-28, and made a holiday cake for them," TASS correspondent aboard the ISS, Alexey Zubritsky, said
Read more
Belgium thinks that hasty use of Russian assets may harm peace deal — FT
According to the article, this point of view was expressed in Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Read more
Capital of West African’s Guinea-Bissau under full military control — Russian Embassy
The streets are empty, and all civil service institutions, including banks, markets and shops, remain closed
Read more
Press review: Russia ready to arm CSTO states while EU plans three new sanctions in 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on November, 28th
Read more
Merz says Orban’s talks in Moscow not sanctioned by EU
"Viktor Orban has his own vision of how to stop this war," the German Chancellor said, adding that this vision "has not yet materialized"
Read more
Ritter compares BRICS to child, says world must create conditions for its development
According to the expert, in a multipolar world, the US should not be the central player, but rather, one of many
Read more
EU, NATO start preparations for big war with Russia — diplomat
Russia is not seeking confrontation, but instead has been "working with like-minded partners to create a common security architecture in Eurasia," Denis Gonchar said
Read more
Ukrainian forces make unsuccessful attempt to break out of Dimitrov — DPR official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, several groups made the attempt, but most of them were eliminated
Read more
US provides Russia with details of peace plan agreed on with Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that discussions will be held in Moscow next week
Read more
Confrontation with Russia leads EU to crisis, threatens escalation — Dutch MP
Dekker explained that the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West "do not achieve their goal" and "harm only the European countries"
Read more
Yermak submits his resignation letter — Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky said that his office would undergo reorganization
Read more
Pentagon unsure of targets in boat strikes off Venezuela — NYT
The newspaper recalled that since the campaign began in September, US forces have killed more than 80 people
Read more
Russia has regular contacts with US on mutual irritants — deputy foreign minister
"This is routine diplomatic work, and there is no need to make a fuss over it," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
'The system no longer works': ex-law enforcement officer on reasons behind US crime rise
The United States is facing an unprecedented surge in crime. Back in August, President Donald Trump announced that National Guard troops would be deployed to tackle the wave of criminal activity in US cities
Read more
Russia, Venezuela sign 18 documents following bilateral commission’s meeting
The documents touch upon various spheres of cooperation, including mining, peaceful atom, transport and joint research
Read more
Lavrov talks with his Hungarian counterpart ahead of Putin-Orban meeting
The delegations have already gathered in the Kremlin
Read more
US peace plan, special military operation, contacts in UAE: what Putin said
According to the Russian leader, the US list of points on Ukraine "can be used" as the basis for future agreements
Read more
Putin, Hungarian PM hold meeting in Kremlin
The Russian president noted that relations between Moscow and Budapest are currently based on pragmatism and "all the best that was" in their history
Read more
Death toll in Hong Kong fire rises to 94
According to South China Morning Post, the number of those who received burns or injuries has risen to 155
Read more
US uses NABU to signal Kiev it must shift position on peace plan — news outlet
The media notes that the searches at Andrey Yermak's office began on the eve of US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll's visit to Kiev
Read more
Poland prepares infrastructure for possible US troop surge — top defense official
There are currently about 10,000 US troops stationed in Poland
Read more