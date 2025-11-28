Eurasian countries may explore possibility of forming new institutions — CSTO report

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. To enhance the effectiveness of regional security, Eurasian countries should not only refine existing formats but also consider establishing new interstate structures in the medium and long term. This strategic approach aims to reinforce their collective security system, as outlined in the conceptual analytical report Greater Eurasian Partnership: Shared Responsibility for a Secure Future, published by the CSTO’s information and analytical platform.

The report advocates a two-pronged methodological approach:

First, in the short term, it emphasizes the importance of consolidating and developing current frameworks such as the CSTO, CIS, EAEU, UC, and SCO.

Second, for medium-and long-term objectives, it recommends exploring the creation of new interstate institutions - effectively, entities dedicated to fostering solidarity and broader cooperation - aligned with evolving regional dynamics.

Such institutions could serve to harmonize the integration space across Central Eurasia, embodying the principle of "co-development." The report underscores that the overarching goal should be ‘Security through cooperation,’ fostering an interconnected environment where any disruption to the ties between countries is perceived as highly undesirable by all parties.

Furthermore, the report highlights the primary objectives of the CSTO in Central Eurasia, including the comprehensive development of existing regional mechanisms, expanding cooperation on a wide array of pressing issues, and establishing institutions for solidarity development. These multinational centers would coordinate various aspects of joint efforts, strengthening regional resilience.

The report also emphasizes the importance of engaging regional countries that may not yet be ready to fully participate in the CSTO. It advocates promoting partnership and observation mechanisms, allowing such states to contribute to regional security in a flexible manner. Additionally, it suggests the possibility of involving third countries in joint military operations on a coalition basis, thereby broadening the scope of cooperation and fostering a more inclusive regional security architecture.