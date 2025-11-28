LONDON, November 28. /TASS/. Despite objections from European politicians, the United States may recognize Russia's control over Crimea and territories liberated by the Russian military in order to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, The Daily Telegraph reported, citing a source.

"It’s increasingly clear the Americans don’t care about the European position. They say the Europeans can do whatever they want," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

According to the source, US representatives have not abandoned their initial strategy outlined in the US peace plan for Ukraine, the contents of which were leaked to the media. Under this plan, the US and other countries would have to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine would be required to relinquish. In return, Kiev would receive US and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone is expected to be established in areas from which Ukrainian troops would be withdrawn.

The report notes that US President Donald Trump will send his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to deliver a direct proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin plans to receive Witkoff, and that a preliminary agreement has been reached for his visit to Moscow next week. Other representatives of the US administration may also accompany Witkoff.