Belarus demands Lithuania provide information on incident at Ignalina NPP

MINSK, November 28. /TASS/. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has called on Lithuania to promptly furnish comprehensive details concerning the incident that occurred at the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant on November 25.

In a statement, the ministry expressed concern that, despite existing intergovernmental agreements, accords between the relevant safety regulators of both nations, and protocols for emergency notification and information exchange regarding nuclear facilities and activities, no official information about the incident has yet been received.

The ministry also highlighted what it perceives as a troubling double standard. "This lack of transparency is particularly cynical given Lithuania’s persistent demands for openness concerning the Belarusian NPP," it stated. "We are witnessing a textbook case of double standards: imposing maximum demands on others over fictitious issues, while disregarding our own responsibilities."

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry firmly insisted that Lithuania immediately release full details about the Ignalina incident and urged the country to adhere strictly to all its international obligations.