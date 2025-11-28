China in contact with all parties on Ukrainian settlement — diplomat

BEIJING, November 28. /TASS/. China maintains contact with both Moscow and Kiev and continues playing a constructive role in the settlement of the crisis between them, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"Since the emergence of this crisis, China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has been maintaining contacts will all the parties concerned, including Russia and Ukraine, and has been playing a constructive role in promoting a political settlement," she said.

"China has always believed that dialogue and negotiations are the only possible way to settle the conflict in Ukraine and has been supporting any peace efforts," she added.