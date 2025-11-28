Ilidio Vieira Te appointed new prime minister of Guinea Bissau

PRETORIA, November 28. /TASS/. Guinea-Bissau President for the transitional period Horta Inta-A has appointed Ilidio Vieira Te, the country’s finance minister in the previous government, as prime minister, the RFI radio station reported.

On November 26, the military staged a coup and seized power in Guinea-Bissau, ousting President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. The putschists suspended the operation of all government institutions and announced that the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order had assumed control in Guinea-Bissau. General Horta Inta-A was appointed as the transitional president of Guinea-Bissau and was sworn in on November 27.

The military also ordered to stop counting votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections, the results of which were supposed to be announced on November 28. The ousted president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, was running for re-election for a second term. Overnight to Friday, Sissoco Embalo was released and allowed to leave the country. He is currently in Senegal.