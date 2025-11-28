BRUSSELS, November 28. /TASS/. Ukraine must prosecute corrupt figures in politics and business if it wants to join the EU, European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law Michael McGrath said in an interview with Politico.

"There has to be, in every candidate country, a robust system for dealing with alleged high-level corruption cases," he pointed out. "You need to have a robust system for investigation and ultimately prosecutions and convictions, and demonstrating a track record of effectiveness in that area is something that we require of all of our own member states, and certainly of those that wish to join the European Union," McGrath added.

According to him, the rule of law standards must be met by all countries joining the EU. "If they’re not, then you will not get support from the member states of the European Union to progress on the accession path," the commissioner noted.

Earlier reports indicated that Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) were conducting searches at the residence and office of Andrey Yermak, Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff. Financial Times correspondent in Kiev Christopher Miller said the searches are part of Operation Midas.

On November 10, NABU and SAPO announced Operation Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Timur Mindich, a businessman and Zelensky’s friend, was dubbed the coordinator of the criminal scheme. The offices of Mindich, Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who has now been dismissed from office, and the Energoatom company were searched. According to investigators, those involved in the criminal scheme laundered at least $100 million.

On November 11, NABU filed the first charges, including Mindich as the head of a criminal organization, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, a close ally of Zelensky. Mindich, often described as Zelensky's "wallet," left Ukraine hours before the searches and is now in Israel. On November 17, reports indicated that Yermak might appear in the Mindich case files.