Talks on UK’s accession to EU defense fund fail — news agency

NEW YORK, November 28. /TASS/. Negotiations on London's accession to the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) fund have failed, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the parties still disagree on the UK's financial contribution to the initiative.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the EU had increased the amount it was offering the UK for access to the community's defense fund by more than threefold. Brussels had hoped that the United Kingdom would agree to pay two billion euros for access to the 140 billion euros SAFE fund. Initially, London was asked to pay 6.7 billion euros for this. However, according to Bloomberg, this is still dozens of times more than the 75 million euros that London is reportedly willing to pay for access to the defense fund.

UK Defense Secretary John Healey said on November 19 that the UK would like to be part of the EU defense fund, but "not at any price."