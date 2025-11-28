MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. No one has been charged yet following searches by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) at the home of Andrey Yermak, head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, but investigative activities are still underway, RBC-Ukraine reported, citing sources.

"NABU and SAPO [Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office], acting upon a ruling by an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, conducted searches at the place of the head of Zelensky's office. No one has been notified of being a suspect. The investigation continues," the agency’s source said.

Meanwhile, the daily Strana notes that "this does not mean that he [will not be charged] later." The publication also points out that other Ukrainian media outlets report that NABU is still preparing charges against Yermak. The first to make this claim was Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko, who is on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists. He did not disclose the source of this information.

On Friday, NABU searched Yermak’s residence as part of its investigation. Yermak later confirmed this. Christopher Miller, on assignment for the Financial Times in Kiev, reported that the search was conducted as part of Operation Midas.

On November 10, the two anti-corruption agencies held a large-scale operation, dubbed Midas, to uncover a major corruption scheme in Ukraine’s energy sector. The offices of businessman Timur Mindich, Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who has now been dismissed from office, and the Energoatom company were searched. According to investigators, those involved in the criminal scheme laundered at least $100 million. On the same day, NABU began publishing fragments of recordings of conversations in Mindich’s apartment, in which corruption schemes were discussed. There are 1,000 hours of audio recordings in total.

On November 11, NABU filed the first charges, including Mindich as the head of a criminal organization, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who remains close to Zelensky. Mindich left Ukraine a few hours before the searches, fleeing to Israel.

On November 17, information emerged that Yermak might appear on the tapes made in Mindich’s apartment under the pseudonym Ali Baba.