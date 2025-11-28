Turkey to continue searching for acceptable way to settle Ukraine crisis — top diplomat

ISTANBUL, November 28. /TASS/. Ankara will continue its efforts to find a peaceful settlement in Ukraine that is acceptable to all parties to the conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in Berlin following talks with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

"We exchanged detailed views on the settlement in Ukraine. It is necessary, from both a humanitarian and strategic point of view, to achieve peace that is acceptable to both sides. We will continue our constructive work in this direction," Fidan said during a press conference broadcast on the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s X page.

According to the top diplomat, he informed his German counterpart about Turkey's recent efforts to settle the Ukrainian conflict.