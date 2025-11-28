Israel hits group of Hamas militants hiding in tunnels near Rafah — agency

CAIRO, November 28. /TASS/. Israel has delivered an airstrike on an area near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip targeting tunnels presumably sheltering armed Hamas supporters, the Maan news agency close to the radical Palestinian group reported.

According to the agency, the strike targeted "a group of 24 Hamas supporters hiding in tunnels near Rafah." No reports on potential casualties are immediately available.

The Israeli side reported earlier that several Hamas militants had been either eliminated or arrested near Rafah, behind the so-called "yellow zone" delimiting areas controlled by Hamas and Israel. According to the Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya television channel, the Israeli side called on Hamas fighters hiding in tunnels to surrender, guaranteeing their safety and promising that they would be allowed to leave for neighboring countries after serving a term in Israeli prisons. Hamas, however, has not responded to this proposal.

On Thursday, Hamas issued a statement condemning Israel’s operation against the group’s supporters trapped in tunnels near Rafah as a "flagrant violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement." The movement called on the mediators to exert pressure on Israel so that it allows Hamas fighters "to return to their homes."

It is not clear how many Hamas militants find themselves in tunnels near Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. According to Maan, there are about 150 armed Hamas fighters, while the Qatari-based Al Araby television channel said there are from 50 to 60 of them. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, Israel and Arab countries assess their number at 200-300 men.

Earlier, Hamas notified the mediators about its readiness to withdraw its forces from the so-called Yellow zone, or Israel-controlled areas in the Gaza Strip, to other parts of the enclave. Israel and the United States rejected such an approach. The issue of Hamas fighters remaining in tunnels near Rafah is the most debatable during the talks on the implementation of the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s plane for Gaza.