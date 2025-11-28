LONDON, November 28. /TASS/. Searches at the home of Vladimir Zelensky's office head Andrey Yermak weaken Ukraine's position in negotiations with Russia, The Daily Telegraph reported.

According to the newspaper, the "snowballing scandal," which arose against the backdrop of US attempts to settle the conflict, "risks derailing the talks." The article noted that the potential involvement of Yermak, one of the key negotiators on the Ukrainian side, in corruption schemes "weakens Kiev's position."

On November 10, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale operation dubbed Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Searches were conducted at the home of Timur Mindich, who is often referred to as Zelensky’s "wallet," as well as at the residence of Justice Minister German Galuschenko, who had previously served as Minister of Energy, and at the Energoatom company. The NABU then began publishing excerpts from conversations in Mindich’s apartment, during which corruption schemes were discussed. According to the investigation, the participants in the criminal scheme laundered at least 100 million dollars.

On November 11, NABU filed the first charges, including Mindich as the head of a criminal organization, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who remains chummy with Zelensky. On the same day, the government prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of Energoatom, and on November 12, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk. Mindich, who is called Zelensky’s friend and "wallet," left Ukraine a few hours before the searches to Israel. On November 17, information emerged that Yermak may appear in NABU's recordings under the pseudonym Ali Baba.