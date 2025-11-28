PARIS, November 28. /TASS/. European nations are notably less prepared for nuclear conflict compared to Russia, particularly in the absence of US support. This conclusion was reached by experts from the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), following an analysis of the US nuclear umbrella’s influence on the armed forces of European NATO allies.

According to a report in Le Figaro, Russia - regarded by analysts as a nuclear superpower - possesses approximately 1,700 deployed nuclear warheads and around 2,600 in reserve. This stockpile ensures Russia’s dominance in the event of a nuclear escalation. In contrast, Europe benefits from the extended nuclear deterrent provided by the United States, which has deployed roughly 100 B61-12 tactical nuclear bombs across European territories through joint nuclear missions. Additionally, France and Britain - two European nations with their own nuclear arsenals - hold several hundred strategic warheads.

Experts warn that if the credibility of the US extended nuclear deterrent is compromised or proves ineffective, Europe could face a significant strategic imbalance with Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian leadership remains dismissive of European concerns. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously called European politicians’ fears of a potential war with Russia "nonsense." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized at the UN General Assembly that Russia has neither had nor intends to initiate conflict with NATO or the European Union.