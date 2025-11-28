Hungary to continue energy dialogue with Russia

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Hungary expects to continue the dialogue on energy issues with Russia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"Hungary is interested in maintaining the energy dialogue with your country," he said addressing the Russian leader. Orban noted he "would like to discuss in detail this range of issues" at the meeting with Putin.

The main goal of talks was to ensure further energy supplies to Hungary, Orban said when departing to Moscow.