Hungary intends to continue cooperation with Russia — prime minister

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Hungary intends to continue cooperation with Russia and hopes that it will greatly benefit the peoples of both countries, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the beginning of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"Taking into account the current political situation, I believe that we have achieved a great deal in developing cooperation between our peoples. I sincerely hope that we will do much more," the head of government stated.

He thanked Putin for the opportunity to hold talks in Moscow and noted that this was his 14th meeting with the Russian leader as prime minister.

Orban is the only EU leader who has maintained contact with and regularly met with the Russian president since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. They met on October 17, 2023, in China during the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and on July 5, 2024, in Moscow. As part of his peacekeeping mission, the Hungarian prime minister then traveled to Ukraine, Russia, China, and the United States.